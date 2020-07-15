You Ask. We Answer. | School plans for students with illnesses; Stimulus checks; Homeowners assistance

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Malisha wrote, “My daughter has sickle cell. What measures will the schools take for kids with underlying illnesses? Will virtual learning be an option?”

Answers:

School districts across Connecticut are putting plans in place for the fall school year, based on guidance released by the CT Department of Education.

In that guidance, it says parents with children who have underlying medical issues can decide to temporarily keep their children out of school.

Requirements do have to be met, so you will have to talk to your school district. The state guidance also says that in a case where a child is not in the classroom, districts should work to find best practices for virtual learning for students.

Question:

Lucille asked, “When are the rest of the stimulus checks going to go out?”

Answer:

In June, the House Ways and Means Committee issued a report saying 30-35 million payments still needed to be issued by the IRS. That means they are currently still being sent. To check the status of your payment, you can use the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website. If you’re having trouble getting an exact date when your payment will be issued, check out the frequently asked questions section on the website.

Question:

Robert wrote, “Is there any help for homeowners who are unemployed because of the virus? If so, how do we apply?

Answer: