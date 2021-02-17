You Ask. We Answer. | Problems getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

One viewer received their first dose on January 23rd. The earliest they could schedule the second shot was March 27th

You ask, we answer your questions about covid-19 and the vaccines.

The vaccine team is working hard to answer all of them.

Our viewer, who is 80 years old, sent us an email expressing frustrations with the VAMS vaccine scheduling system.

The viewer from Groton said, “I received my first dose of Moderna through CHC in New London on January 23rd. I tried to schedule my second shot through VAMS, the earliest I could schedule was March 27th….

My concern is that the date I have for the second dose is well beyond the CDC recommended time. How do I can I receive my second dose in timely manner?”

The vaccine team went directly to Community Health Center, INC to get this viewer some help.

A communications director at CHC told us the following:

"CDC recommends getting the second dose as close to the 4 week mark as possible, but if a delay is unavoidable, the second dose may be given for up to 6 weeks after first dose. For our New London patient and others experiencing difficulty scheduling timely doses through VAMS, we will reach out to them to schedule an appointment within the recommended window. We will reach out to him/her directly today.

So our viewer, B. Steadman, should hear from CHC to move up the appointment very soon.