You ask. We Answer. | PUA related concerns; Code 108 issues

Question:

Tammey wrote, “For two weeks my unemployment has had a code 108, which means it's on hold, but won’t tell me why.”

Answer:

The Department of Labor says there are many reasons why accounts can be put on hold and gave some helpful guidance about how you can prevent it from happening to you.

“We find that holds are being put on accounts or accounts are being locked for many different reasons, and some of that I just mentioned about don’t autofill. Folks that end up auto-filling their password and user name end up having a lot of difficulties. Also, write down those passwords because there's potentially three systems here that they’re accessing, and many times are confusing that. I would also say to not bookmark pages, that’s a really big one. They’ve gone in, and they’ve used it so often, and it comes up, so they think let me just bookmark it. The problem is if you bookmark the wrong place, for instance, the account page, it bypasses the login, and it automatically puts up an error message and they’re locked and they’re held, so don’t bookmark either,” said DOL Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

Question:

Malcolm wrote, “When submitting my PUA application I listed gross earnings and not net earnings and was unable to upload my Schedule "C" from my 2019 Income Tax Return, which would have shown the relevant numbers. I also… have questions on the Acknowledgement and Certification Page when filing my weekly PUA claim.”

Answer:

The CT Department of Labor addressed changes to the system that will make it easier for people filing PUA claims. Just before the holiday weekend, there were changes made to the weekly certification and the system amended a question about being able to do suitable work. The DOL is also rolling out some new guidance for PUA and how claimants can upload the documentation needed.

“We’ve worked with U.S. DOL to confirm that we could relax that a little bit, and if they are having difficulty for reasons that are about the system or the documentation, and they are not able to upload within the 21 days, they are not losing the opportunity for a potential redetermination to a higher benefit above the minimum $198. They will be able to provide that documentation, upload it, any time they are receiving the PUA, the PUA benefit and it will be retroactive,” said DOL Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

Question:

Kayla wrote, “If you are getting a hearing from the State from a previous company about unemployment benefits, do you not get benefits while you wait for a hearing?”

Answer:

That is correct. You do not receive benefits while you are waiting for your hearing. The hearing will determine your eligibility for unemployment benefits. According to the DOL, if you are deemed eligible after the hearing, you will receive benefits for any weeks you have claimed. If after the hearing you are deemed ineligible, you do have the right to appeal the decision.

