You ask. We answer. | Self-quarantine impact on job security; End of extra $600 unemployment

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Claire wrote, “I recently was exposed to someone who had COVID. Now I do have minor symptoms, but before I get tested or report it I want to understand if I get put on quarantine can I lose my job? Our office is open so I'm afraid if they say quarantine I won't get paid. What is the law?”

Answer:

First and foremost, it’s important to look and see what your individual company’s policy is. Many of them do have accommodations for employees who test positive for COVID-19 because they don’t want sick employees coming to work. You will need to talk to your company’s human resources department to see what policies are in place.

The federal government did pass the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.

The U.S. Department of Labor says under that law, certain employers must provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

That includes up to two weeks of paid sick leave for an employee who is sick with COVID-19. However, we want to stress again, that it’s impossible for us to know if your employer falls under this law, so you need to check with your employer.

Question:

Jolie wrote, “Is it true that they are taking the extra money away from our unemployment by July 30?”

Answer: