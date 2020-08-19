You ask. We Answer. | Questions about absentee ballots

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Joan wrote, “Where can I request an absentee ballot for the presidential election in the Town of Bethany, CT?”

Answer:

On the Town of Bethany’s website, it says absentee ballots are handled by the Town Clerk’s office. The process involves applying for an absentee ballot and receiving, filling out and delivering the ballot. All voters in Connecticut are eligible to vote by absentee ballot due to COVID-19, and all steps can be carried out at the Town Clerk’s office or by mail. All you have to do is go to the Town’s website for an application. It will take you to the CT Secretary of the State’s website for the process. Just a reminder, it’s best to mail in your ballot early so it gets in on time. You can also drop it off at the ballot box outside Town Hall.

To view how to register for an absentee ballot, click here.

Question:

Larry asked, “Can you tell me the difference between an absentee ballot and a mail-in ballot?”

Answer:

Our Verify team looked into this. Absentee ballots are requested by a voter when he or she can’t make it to the polls. You need to fill out an application and a ballot is mailed to you. Mail-in ballots are when states automatically send out ballots to all registered voters. Here in Connecticut, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said her office will be sending out an absentee voting application to all registered voters ahead of the 2020 general election. You can also access an application on the Secretary of the State’s website.