You Ask. We Answer. | Questions about getting the COVID vaccine with other health issues

Which vaccine is best with medical conditions?

HARTFORD, Conn. — As parents we worry about our kids, no matter how old they are.

Today we’re answering a question from a Connecticut mom who’s very concerned for her adult daughter.

Our viewer Rose said: “My daughter is 21 years old and going to go to school in England next Fall. She has Crohn’s disease and is on Humira injections, She also has a severe peanut allergy, is allergic to bees and has had an anaphylactic reaction to an iron transfusion. Which vaccine is best for her? I have heard the strongest vaccine would be best for someone on Humira, but I also heard that Johnson & Johnson is better for people with sever allergies.”

We went to Dr Syed Hussain at Trinity Health for an answer. Dr Hussain said: “First and foremost have a discussion with your daughters primary care doctor. You may actually get a referral to an allergy immunologist so that you can see a specialist. There have been no head-to-head comparison‘s looking at which vaccination is more effective with various medications so please have that discussion with your doctor, it’s very important. I didn’t hear in your question about any previous allergic reactions to a COVID vaccine ingredient. That is the only contra indication from the CDC at this time. So again please have that important discussion with your daughter’s primary care doctor or an allergy immunologist."

