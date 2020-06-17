You Ask. We Answer. | Reopening beach bathrooms; Walk-in bank services

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Francesca wrote, “I’d like to know if you can look into when bathrooms will open at the beaches?”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to Will Healey at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Here’s what we were told:

“Bathrooms are currently open at the three largest state parks along the shore (Hammonasset Beach, Rocky Neck and Sherwood Island State Parks). We will be opening bathroom buildings at 14 state park and forest campgrounds on July 8th. We also have portable toilets available at most of our other parks and forests.

The opening of additional facilities including museums, nature centers, and day-use bathrooms is currently under review and additional announcements will be made as those decisions are finalized. We look forward to reopening facilities as soon as it is safe to do so.

Picnicking is now allowed at our state parks and state forest recreation facilities, provided that social distancing guidelines are followed. Visitors should know that state park picnic tables are made of wood, and it is not possible to sanitize them. For this reason, many were removed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. As with all state park amenities, we are evaluating the latest health guidance to guide us in restoring access to the public.”

Question:

Gil asked, “Can you tell me when are banks going to open for walk-in service?”

Answer: