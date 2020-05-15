You Ask. We Answer. | Salons reopening; Museums reopenings

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Jonathon writes, “Question about salons reopening. Are they allowed to charge a $5 COVID PPE service charge per visit? That’s what I received from my salon reopening.”

FOX61 reached out to the Governor’s office about this service charge. The State of Connecticut is not mandating or suggesting any service charge, and that will be left for business owners to decide how they will handle the cost of PPE. I also reached out to Joe Brennan from CBIA, who said his agency hasn’t provided any guidance on this. So the bottom line, it’s up to your individual salon to make that decision.

Shane also wrote to us, “I just heard that the state is charging a $95 fee for hairstylists to become COVID-19 Certified. They have been out of work for 2 months and in order for them to start back, the state is charging them. That is one of the most insensitive and ridiculous things I have seen the state do. Please look into this.”

FOX61 spoke to Max Reiss in the Governor’s office about this, and it simply isn’t true. There are no charges for certification. Salon owners do need to meet certain guidelines to reopen, but they are not being charged a fee from the State.

Mark from the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum wrote, “The protocol for museums and zoos only uses the term ‘employee’. Our museum doesn’t have any. We are 100% volunteer. Does that mean we don’t need to have an administrator, training, or certification? I’m sure there are other organizations that use volunteers. Maybe the state should change the term employee to ‘staff’. We have decided to interpret the document to mean staff and consequently won’t be opening in this tier.”

The Governor’s office cleared up the confusion. If a museum is going to open up its outside areas, then it has to abide by the protocols and guidelines put in place by the State, regardless if the staff is made up of volunteers or employees. Therefore, when the museum, in this case, opens up, it will need to have all the training and certifications in place.