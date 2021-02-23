You ask. We Answer. | Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Please send us an email if you need help or have a question share61@fox61.com.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question: I have tried for three days to set up an appointment for my wife and myself to get the Covid19 vaccine and was wondering why everyone but Windham county accepts appointments for first-dose people. I tried VAMS and Windham Hospital. VAMS has no appointments and Windham Hospital doesn't even answer the phone. We are both over 65. Please help, thanks! --Bill.

We have gotten a lot of questions and complaints about people not able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments near them or at all.

Windham Hospital is part of the Hartford Health Care group, so we reached out to our contacts there and they are asking for patience.

Hartford HealthCare representatives said vaccine appointments at clinics are scarce because they are based on the availability of the vaccines.

They do expect more vaccines to be available soon and urge you to check back if you are eligible and do not find a suitable appointment time or location.

They also urge people to cancel their appointment if they’re no able to make the appointment. This helps to free up a spot for others who are eagerly awaiting to be vaccinated.

Using MyChartPLUS is the easiest way to make an appointment since call centers are experiencing very high call volumes.

