You Ask. We Answer. | Shellfish allergies and the COVID-19 vaccine

"I have a shellfish allergy. Is it safe for me to get the COVID vaccine?"

We have gotten another question about allergies from a viewer named "Dee".

Allergies to things like shellfish and bees do pose additional concerns.

Community Health Centers is one of the largest distributors of vaccinations in the state. CHC screens all patients for allergies consistent with CDC guidance and asks questions specifically related to allergies, such as past allergic reactions to vaccines.

They ask questions regarding the severity of the past reaction and if there was a need for epinephrine.

After the vaccination, we may observe a patient with a history of allergy longer than those with no history.

