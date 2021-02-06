You Ask. We Answer. | Should you get vaccinated if you've already had COVID-19?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jerry wrote, “If you have had COVID, is it no longer necessary to get vaccinated and is the protection from having had it just as good as the protection for people who have been vaccinated?”

The short answer is medical experts don’t know exactly what protection you get by having COVID-19.

“We’re not sure how my system has reacted to COVID and develops antibodies, and in fact, we’re not sure, even if I’ve developed some antibodies, how long that’s going to last, right. What we’re sure of, or we have some level of surety so far, is how effective is the actual vaccine itself – how much it’s going to one protect you, the level of antibody it’s creating, and how long that’s lasting at this point,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare, who used himself as a hypothetical example.

That’s why healthcare providers are recommending everyone get vaccinated regardless if you’ve had COVID or not.

