You ask. We Answer. | Social Security offices; Furniture stores reopening; CT park reservations

Question:

Helen wrote, “I would like to know when the social security offices will reopen? Not all business can be handled online or on the phone.”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to the Social Security Administration. Stephen Richardson, the Regional Communications Director, said Social Security Offices never closed for the pandemic, but in-person services were suspended and will continue to be suspended until circumstances change. He said many services can be completed online and if needed, you can call your local office. As of right now, we don’t have an exact date of when in-person services will resume.

Question:

Leo asked, “When is motor vehicle opening up so we can register a car instead of waiting 6 to 8 weeks?”

Answer:

There is no exact date when DMV will open for in-person services for car registrations. If you are renewing a car registration, you can do that online. If it’s a new registration, the DMV has provided drop off locations for documents related to registering vehicles.

Question:

Lulu wrote, “When are furniture stores opening in CT?”

Answer:

Furniture stores fall under retail and were able to reopen this week during the first phase of Connecticut’s reopening. All retailers have to abide by the state’s reopening guidelines, including limiting capacity to 50 percent, providing social distancing markings and barriers, and updating cleaning procedures. Some stores were considered essential and didn’t shut down to begin with.

Question:

P. Fritz asked, “When are other personal services such as nail and tanning salons opening in CT?”

Answer:

Just this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced personal services like nail salons will most likely open in Phase 2 of Connecticut’s reopening on June 20 with guidelines.

Question:

Sue wrote, "My reservations at Hammonasset were canceled per Reserve America, yet the reservation dates fall within the allowed time frame for keeping one's reservation. Reserve America told me that DEEP has suspended all reservations for the 2020 season. I'm unable to reach DEEP. Can you get me some answers?"

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to DEEP, which released this statement:

“We are currently evaluating a number of factors to determine when the camping season might begin in CT State Parks and State Forests. We have announced that we will open our campgrounds no earlier than June 12th. We expect to make a decision next week or so if June 12th is the "start" date, or if a further delay will be imposed. If we begin on June 12th, folks who had a prior reservation that included the 12th and later will be given the opportunity to re-book those dates that they originally reserved after the 12th. If we further delay the opening, we will provide a full refund to anyone not already refunded.”