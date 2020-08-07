You Ask. We Answer. | Summer camping; Department of Correction visitation policy; Evictions

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Update to Connecticut Camping:

Starting today, July 8, camping is open to all campers at Connecticut State Parks.

Walk-ins will not be allowed, and you do have to register ahead of time.

Cabins, Youth Group Sites and River Camp Sites remain closed for the 2020 season. Travelers will also have to abide by Connecticut’s travel quarantine guidance.

Question:

Nikki wrote, “I’m emailing concerning my husband who is incarcerated in Enfield. I haven’t seen him since March. Does anybody know when they will be letting us get to visit again?”

Answer:

FOX61 checked in with the Department of Correction. There has been no update to the visitation policy. First, the DOC wanted to get through testing all inmates. Now, it has started mandatory testing for all employees. We’re told DOC will make a public announcement when any changes are made to the visitation policy.

Question:

John wrote, “My question is that I had started an eviction process before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, why is it that they fall under his executive order of hardship over COVID? They were not paying rent way before the crisis. Please help me in getting an answer.”

Answer:

On the State’s website, it says Governor Lamont extended protections for renters affected by COVID-19 by not allowing evictions until August 25. However, that only covers renters who were current with rent payments as of February 29, 2020. As of July 1, the State allows eviction proceedings to begin against a tenant for nonpayment of rent due on or prior to February 29, 2020. However, the website also says landlords with federally-backed mortgages cannot serve a notice to quit for nonpayment of rent until July 25 or start an eviction proceeding until 30 days after serving a notice to quit. Each case may be different depending on the situation.

Question:

Audrey explained a situation she was having with her tenant wrote to FOX61, “I understand the Governor extended the date on eviction procedures, I have a question. Is that for tenants in financial difficulty only?”

Answer:

Landlords can evict at any time if a tenant poses what is considered a serious nuisance. On the State’s website, it defines a serious nuisance as inflicting bodily harm on another tenant or landlord or threatening to inflict such harm, substantial and willful destruction of part of the dwelling, conduct that presents a serious danger to the safety of other tenants or the landlord, and using the premises for illegal activity such as prostitution or selling drugs.