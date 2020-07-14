x
You Ask. We Answer. | COVID-19 temperature screenings; Reopening senior centers

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.
HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Anna wrote, “My question is if you can have the coronavirus with no temperature, then why is it that there is so much emphasis in checking people’s temperature when entering so many public places, such as airports, restaurants, and various large businesses?”

Answer:

According to CDC, “Screening employees is an optional strategy that employers may use. Performing screening or health checks will not be completely effective because asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild non-specific symptoms may not realize they are infected and may pass through screening. Screening and health checks are not a replacement for other protective measures such as social distancing.”  However, the CDC does say businesses should encourage people to self-screen before coming on-site and you should look out for COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever equal or higher than 100.4F, so that could be why businesses are checking temperatures.

Question:

Carol wrote, “When will senior centers be re-opening?”

Answer:

The Governor’s office has previously said that senior centers would tentatively be opening in Phase 3.  Since Phase 3 has been paused, we’re still waiting to hear when senior centers can reopen and what guidelines they must follow.

