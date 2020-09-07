You Ask. We Answer. | Travel plans and quarantine; Veterinary offices

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Cheryl wrote, “My husband and I have had the virus, confirmed by positive tests in March, 2020. Our question is about visiting one of the states on the quarantine list. We have travel plans for Delaware, but wonder if it’s necessary for us to quarantine having had the virus?”

Answer:

From what it says on the State’s website, the travel quarantine applies to anyone coming in from an impacted state. It does not specify any different rules for people who have already tested positive for COVID-19. It is up to individuals to abide by the advisory.

For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Travel-In-or-Out-of-CT

Question:

Another Cheryl wrote into FOX61 saying, “I will be flying to Jamaica the end of this month, and I know when I arrive they have a 14 day quarantine, but what about my return to Connecticut? Do I need to quarantine here for 14 days?”

Answer:

There is nothing in Connecticut’s travel restrictions that talk about quarantining after international travel, like travel To Jamaica. The CDC has listed Jamaica under a Level 3 Travel Advisory, which means avoid nonessential travel. The CDC recommends if you travel internationally, when you return home you should stay home for 14 days and monitor your health and practice social distancing.

For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html





Question:

A viewer wrote, “Why are veterinary hospitals continuing with curbside only? We are allowed to go to doctors, dentist, salons, shopping, so what is the explanation for the lack of opening the doors for pet care?”

Answer: