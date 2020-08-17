You ask. We Answer. | Travel plans during COVID-19; when to get tested

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Pauline wrote, “Will someone traveling to St. Croix have to self-quarantine upon their return to Connecticut?”

Answer:

As of right now, yes, a person traveling to St. Croix will have to fill out a travel form and self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Connecticut. The U.S. Virgin Islands were just added to Connecticut’s travel advisory list. It is updated each week, so your best bet is to keep an eye on the website before you make your travel plans.

The travel advisory can be found here.

Question:

Kevin asked, “Could you please find out why Anthem Blue Shield won’t pay for my COVID 19 test that cost $150.00? I thought the Governor said the tests were free to all Connecticut residents?”

Answer:

It’s best to contact your health insurance company to see how your policy reads and what is or is not covered under your individual plan.

On the State’s website, it says “For those with symptoms of COVID-19, private insurance carriers and the state’s HUSKY Health Program will not charge out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing. Health insurers have voluntarily waived cost-sharing for testing on a temporary basis. Any person enrolled in a fully-insured or self-insured health plan will not pay any out of pocket costs.”

The State also says if you don’t have insurance, you can get a free test by calling 2-1-1 to find a testing center that will do free testing.