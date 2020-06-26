You Ask. We Answer. | Travel quarantine; AirBnB

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA —

Question:

Lauren wrote, “I am flying to Connecticut, and I can't find out if the 14-day quarantine means I should change my flights to accommodate the requirement. My vacation is 10 days, but do I need to move it to 14? Will I be fined if I go into JFK without completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine?”

Answer:

State guidance says anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. As of today, the list of states includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Connecticut says it’s up to individuals to abide by the quarantine. State guidance also says those coming for shorter stays can quarantine and self-monitor for less than the 14 days if their stay is shorter. It doesn’t look like you’ll have lengthened your stay. Connecticut is also working on the possibility of testing at the airport for travelers coming in. If you are flying back home from JFK, you will be OK to head to the airport. On New York’s website, it says, “The requirements of the travel advisory do not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration (i.e., less than 24 hours) through the course of travel.”

For more information on CT travel guidance, click here.

For more information on NY travel guidance:

Question:

Jackie wrote, “We are getting negative responses from Airbnb about returning their Service Fees for a canceled reservation because we cannot make the trip in early July due to Governor Lamont's executive order on people staying home who are over the age of 65… We also have a reservation for a seasonal rental in Maine for the first week of Sept and not getting a callback or response to emails from the Realtor. How do we handle these situations when we are following the Governor's orders?”

Answer:

AirBNB has put a cancellation policy in place for circumstances related to COVID-19. It says stays booked on or before March 14, 2020, for stays through July 31, 2020 fall under the extenuating circumstances policy. On its website, it reads, “This means that guests who cancel under the policy will receive a full cash refund or travel credit in the amount they paid (where travel credit is available), hosts can cancel under the policy without charge or impact to their Superhost status, and Airbnb will either refund or issue travel credit in an amount that includes all service fees.” So Jackie should be receiving a full refund depending on the circumstances of their trip. Airbnb says to go to the “My Trips” section and see how to get a refund.

As for the realtor, you’ll have to reach out to the realty company or go to its website to see what its policy is.