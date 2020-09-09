You Ask. We answer. | Unemployment payments; IRS stimulus

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Dave wrote, “Got a letter in the mail from the Department of Labor saying that I had to Self-Certify for the Lost Wages Program ($300). It says to logon to the Current Claims (as I do every week) and click on the "Certify for LWA" button to self-certify. There is not any "Certify for LWA" button!”

Answer:

That is the correct step to take when it comes to self-certifying for the Lost Wages Program. The Connecticut Department of Labor mailed out letters to those who may be eligible for the extra $300 in unemployment benefits through FEMA.

The DOL just released that the agency is currently testing self-certification and opening the program to small groups of people over the course of the next few days. Payments will be disbursed in mid-September when the self-certification testing is complete and widely available to all. The DOL also says payments will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, 2020. It will also be available for claim weeks beginning August 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2020. Claimants will receive the supplemental benefit in several payments; the first payment of $300 is issued mid-September with the remainder of retroactive payments following in two or three separate payments.

For more information visit: https://portal.ct.gov/DOLUI/FPUC

You can also get updates sent right to your inbox by clicking the button here: http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/

Question:

Cara wrote, “Who should we reach out to for help if the stimulus payment has still not been received?”

Answer:

The IRS says later this month, it will be mailing a special letter to about 9 million Americans who may be eligible for stimulus checks but haven’t registered a claim. The letters will tell those people to register at IRS.gov by October 15 in order to receive their payment by the end of the year. The IRS says the letters are going to people who haven’t filed a return for either 2018 or 2019 and typically have lower incomes. Individuals who qualify for the Economic Impact Payment can receive up to $1200 and married couples can receive up to $2400.