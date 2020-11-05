You ask. We Answer | 'Do I still qualify for PUA or PUEC if my unemployment benefits have been exhausted?'

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

QUESTION:

Amanda wrote to us about her situation, saying she exhausted her unemployment benefits in February and her interview for a new job was canceled because of COVID-19.

She writes, “I attempted to file a new claim the 1st week of April, but received an email back stating there is no extension for exhausted unemployment at this time and my benefit year ends August 2020, so this is why I'm unable to file a new claim. My question is, do I qualify for PUA or PEUC in my situation? Also, is there any word as to when PEUC will be available to apply?”

ANSWER:

The Connecticut Department of Labor says under PUA or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, you need to first file for unemployment benefits at filectui.com to determine your eligibility for regular unemployment benefits. Once you are denied, you will need to file for regular PUA benefits in the PUA system. That system was made available online after April 30.

As for PEUC or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, the DOL says it is available to individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular unemployment compensation. You need to apply separately for PEUC. However, the DOL says that the application will be available in the near future. The DOL says individuals who are eligible for PEUC are also eligible for the additional federally funded payment of $600.

Applications are reviewed on an individual basis and you do need to meet certain requirements. It will be up to the DOL to review your claim. Guidance can be found on the CT Department of Labor website. The information is updated, so the DOL suggests you check the website frequently.