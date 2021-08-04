You Ask. We Answer. | Should I get vaccinated after getting COVID-19?

As more people in Connecticut get vaccinated, we are getting more questions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people are wondering if and when they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rita asked FOX61, “If you've tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, should you still get the vaccine?”

Doctors say yes, you should.

“When you get coronavirus, unfortunately, when you recover, it’s almost like the first shot. And if you got COVID, I’m sorry that you got it, and I hope you feel better, but getting COVID is almost like getting the first shot, so getting the first shot is almost like getting the second shot,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist with Hartford Healthcare.

Emelie asked, “How long does a person need to wait to get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19?”



“We want you to wait at least ten days from your positive test and that you don’t have any more acute symptoms. You may have some lingering symptoms, but we don’t want you to have acute symptoms, which means we don’t want you to be actively febrile, your cough is worse, you have shortness of breath,” said Dr. Wu.

