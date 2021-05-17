You Ask. We Answer | Can I get the vaccine with an immune disorder?

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email toSHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text your question to 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

A lot of you still have questions about the vaccine and if it’s ok to get it if you have specific health concerns.

We got a question recently from a viewer named Julia R.

Julia asked: “Should I be wary of the vaccine if I was diagnosed with of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) about 30 years ago?"

For those who don’t know what idiopathic is, it is an immune disorder in which the blood doesn't clot normally. The condition is now more commonly referred to as immune thrombocytopenia or ITP. It can cause excessive bruising and bleeding in the blood results.

We asked Dr. Syed Hussain about Julia’s concern. Dr. Hussain said, “Please consult your physician it would be safer to take one of the messenger RNA vaccines, either Pfizer or Moderna, and avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if you have a history of ITP or TTP in the past.”

