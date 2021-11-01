You Ask. We Answer. | Vaccine questions

“When I visited the CT web page this morning there is not a registration page for 75 years and older. When will that page be available?"

We continue to get your questions surrounding COVID-19 into the newsroom, and we’re working to bring you those answers. Recently many of you have written in to ask about the vaccine rollout and the different phases.

Bob writing in to say: “When I visited the CT web page this morning there is not a registration page for 75 years and older. When will that page be available, I’m 79 with COPD and anxious to get the vaccine.”

During a daily news briefing last week Governor Ned Lamont said they will begin contacting people who fall into phase 1B this week.

It’s also when they plan to launch the registration for those who are in phase 1B.

“We’re going to have a timeline next week for the one B group that we just described you broadly and next week we will start notifying you. We’ll show you the platforms where we can reach out to you and you can make an appointment probably starting with that group 75 and older,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

During that same briefing the governor outlined phase 1B prioritization as those who are 75 or older, Frontline essential workers; including education and childcare, first responders, transportation grocery store workers and others.

Dean writing in saying: “I am over 65 and would like to know the approximate timeline for receiving the vaccine and how will I be notified?”

The governor is vaccine advisory committee is meeting this Thursday, January 14th. During that meeting they plan to finalize some of the future phases.

If you ever have any questions about where the phases currently stand you can always head to the states website ct.gov/coronavirus