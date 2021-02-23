You Ask. We Answer. | Vaccine related-questions

Answer : Governor Lamont announced Monday that the state would be prioritizing teachers and school staff, who will begin receiving vaccines on March 1st. We took this question right to Governor Lamont's office, here's the response we received.

"Educators and school staff will be vaccinated at dedicated clinics that will be organized by their respective school districts. If their school system is located in another state, then whatever rules are in effect in the state where their school system is located would apply.



However, if they are a Connecticut resident and qualify for the vaccine based on their age, they could schedule an appointment on their own without going through their employer and obtain the vaccine that way."