You ask. We Answer. | What defines 'herd immunity'

CONNECTICUT, USA — As more people in Connecticut get vaccinated for COVID-19, some are wondering what it means for the state and how residents are protected from the virus.
Question: April wrote to FOX61, “There has been a lot of talk about ‘herd immunity.’ What actually defines ‘herd immunity?’ What number has to be reached?”
Answer: “The number that has to be reached is based upon a number of factors. I think if we just looked at COVID-19, the data shows about 70-80% of the community needs to be at a place that they’re immune, and what that does, is it prevents, it hinders spread significantly. There’s a concept that I talked about a few months ago, it’s if three people are in a room, three people and very well structured and one person gets vaccinated, and it is the middle person, and this person is symptomatic and has COVID, it really prevents it from traveling to this person,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.
If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.