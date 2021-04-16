You ask. We Answer. | What defines 'herd immunity'

Answer: “The number that has to be reached is based upon a number of factors. I think if we just looked at COVID-19, the data shows about 70-80% of the community needs to be at a place that they’re immune, and what that does, is it prevents, it hinders spread significantly. There’s a concept that I talked about a few months ago, it’s if three people are in a room, three people and very well structured and one person gets vaccinated, and it is the middle person, and this person is symptomatic and has COVID, it really prevents it from traveling to this person,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.