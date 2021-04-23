You ask. We answer. | What happens if one gets two different COVID-19 vaccines

CONNECTICUT, USA — As more people get vaccinated in Connecticut, more questions are coming in.
Question: John wrote to FOX61, “My drugstore gave me two different COVID vaccines - Moderna and the Pfizer. What should I do?”
Answer: “We know generally this is not a practice that we should support, promote. It should be avoided at all costs. However, the CDC did actually come out and state under extreme circumstance, that it is OK. So we shouldn’t expect to see significant adverse reaction if this does happen. This is not a practice we should be doing in healthcare, it’s not a practice we should be doing in the pharmacies, and there’s a lot of safety processes in place to make sure this doesn’t happen,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.
