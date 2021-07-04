You ask. We Answer. | What if you are a few days late from your second dose recommended day?

If you have a question on the COVID-19 vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-521-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people in Connecticut are scheduling their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some have questions on the timing between appointments.

Question: David wrote to FOX61, “I had my first vaccination March 30th at the Pratt and Whitney Airfield. My card says my next shot is due April 20th but I can't get another appointment there until May 3rd. Do I need to get the second one as close to the due date as possible? I used the drive-through because I am disabled and that works best for me.”

FOX61 spoke with an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.

Answer: “First of all I want to say thank you very much for getting vaccinated and taking the effort to try to get the vaccination at all costs, so thank you. We ideally would love for you to get it on April 20th, but don’t worry if you get it on May 3rd. It’s perfectly fine, and you shouldn’t worry too much about delaying the vaccine, the second vaccine shot,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist with Hartford Healthcare.

