You Ask. We Answer. | What to do if you have a reaction after first COVID-19 vaccination shot

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A number of FOX61 viewers have written in about side effects after a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

One sent a text to FOX61, saying, “I got reaction to Pfizer's first shot. Doctor says NO to any further shots. What now?”

FOX61 spoke with Keith Grant with Hartford Healthcare, who says there isn’t one answer to the question.

“The conversation becomes on the individual. If this is someone who has certain comorbid conditions where I can say if you do get COVID you are at very high risk of mortality, then we start having a different conversation or discussion. However, this individual or patient has a different unique kind of circumstances, I see where these recommendations are necessary,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

Grant says you do have some protection with the first dose, but it’s really important to discuss steps with your doctor because he or she knows your medical history.

