You ask. We Answer | When is Phase 3 coming; more unemployment questions

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Bryan wrote, “We have been in phase 2 of reopening for a couple months now. When is Connecticut expected to enter phase 3 of reopening and what will that look like?”

Answer:

FOX61 has been reaching out to the Governor’s office about Phase 3 of reopening. We were told it’s being discussed, and we should know more information soon. An exact date and what it will entail have not been announced yet. FOX61 will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Question:

Jeanette asked, “Can you please tell me when CT will be getting the $400 unemployment benefit? I have been looking for work since my company closed down, but I haven't had any luck. I can't live on $360 a week.”

Answer:

This is by far the most asked question FOX61 has been receiving lately. We are in contact with the CT Department of Labor and checked back in Monday. We were told the program is still under review. You may have seen a tweet from President Trump over the weekend saying the Governors of Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico have all applied for the unemployment assistance program and were approved. States do need to apply for the program and will also need to pay for 25% of the program, while the federal government will cover 75% of the cost for the extra $400 unemployment benefit per week.