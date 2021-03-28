You ask. We Answer. | When to get the COVID-19 vaccine when you recently got another vaccine

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email us at SHARE61@FOX61.com or text us at 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Questions continue to come in about getting your COVID-19 shot and the ideal time to do that.

Question: Kathy wrote to SHARE61, “I recently had my second Shingrix vaccine. How long should I wait for my COVID-19 vaccine? Thank you.”

Answer: FOX61 reached out to an infectious diseases specialist with The Hospital of Central CT.

“The CDC has clear guidance on when to get the vaccine after you’ve gotten any other vaccine at all. They want you to wait for two weeks before you get the COVID vaccine when you’ve gotten any other vaccine, so it’s either two weeks before or two weeks after. The guidance is mainly just because we don’t know exactly what happens with the COVID vaccine and other vaccines when they are given together,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Diseases Specialist, The Hospital of Central CT.

However, Dr. Anyimadu also said if it’s an emergency situation where you need another vaccination after the COVID vaccine, there may be cases when the two can be administered close together.

