You ask. We answer. | When will children get vaccinated?

Right now, the new vaccine timeline goes to May 3, with people 16 years and older eligible to get their vaccination.

But lots of people have been asking: what happens after that?

Tammy Enis asked, "when will the children get their vaccine?"

We spoke with Dr. John Schreiber from Connecticut Children's Medical Center to get some insight on when that could happen.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccines is licensed for 16 years and older and Moderna up to age 18 and above.

Dr Schreiber says the companies are actively working with volunteer families and immunizing children currently down to age 12, and one company down to age five.

“So come late summer come fall we will have data showing whether the vaccine works safely in children down to age five, we’ll be able to make better decisions about where vaccine will be licensed to those age groups come late summer and fall.”