You Ask. We Answer. | When you are fully vaccinated, what is your transmission rate?

CONNECTICUT, USA — There is still a very small chance you can catch the COVID-19 virus by being fully vaccinated and possibly pass it on.

Stella wrote to FOX61, “Please ask doctors when you are fully vaccinated what is your transmission rate? I keep hearing the 'viral load' is low. Please explain this. Also, can you be asymptomatic when fully vaccinated?”

“Your viral load is exceptionally low. There’s a really cool study. I think it was looking specifically at the Moderna vaccine, and what they did was, they looked at individuals who had these breakthrough cases, and with these individuals, they saw very low viral loads. Viral load basically says how many viral particles I have in this entity,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

Grant does say you can be asymptomatic if you are fully vaccinated but contract the virus. He also said the transmission rate from fully vaccinated individuals in low.

