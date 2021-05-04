You ask. We answer. | When you will get the vaccine if you have 'COVID-19 lungs'

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — People who have had COVID-19 are asking questions about when they should get vaccinated.

Questions: Keith wrote to FOX61, “While I beat COVID, I still have what they call COVID Lungs. It has been over 90 days and still have COVID Lungs. When can I get the vaccine?”

Answer: “These kind of symptoms that they have after the COVID, they are unpredictable, and how long do they last, none of us know, and it is still a work in progress. To be fair, I think she, or he or she can get the vaccine any time. There’s really no contra-indication for the vaccination after this,” said Dr. Michael Rajkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Backus Hospital.

You should check with your physician to see when you should get vaccinated.

