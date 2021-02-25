You ask. We answer. | Who pays for the COVID-19 vaccine?

"Could you please tell me who is paying for the thousands of vaccine shots that have been, and will be, given to people?"

Now that more and more people are getting the vaccine, there are more questions about who is paying for these millions of doses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to everyone in the United States. So, Linda, so you won't have to shell out any cash for your vaccine

However, vaccine providers can be reimbursed for vaccine administration fees by patients' public or private insurance companies.

There are a few more things to keep in mind when it comes to the vaccine and costs. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay an administration fee. Medicare patients will not pay a deductible or co-payment for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you should being your Medicare card to your vaccine appointment). Also, Medicare will also cover COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 antibody tests and COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments.

