You Ask. We Answer. | Why did they charge me for the COVID-19 vaccine?

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are a lot of questions about the vaccine, questions like: what’s in it, what are the side effects, and is one vaccine better than the other?

Those are all very important questions that we have already answered. The response to those questions from health experts can be found here on our website.

We recently got a new question from a viewer who already got their first shot.

The question was emailed to us from Geraldine F, who asked: “Why are we being charged $20 dollars for our Covid Shots? My husband and I, who are seniors, each receive a bill of $20, each for our first shots. Are we going to be charged $20 each for our second shots too, which we will be receiving this coming Monday?”

We checked in with the Department of Public Healthy on why Geraldine and her husband are getting charged, because we’ve told viewers before that no one should be paying anything out of pocket for the vaccine.

DPH told us that there should be no charge for a COVID vaccine. DPH says, Typically when this happens it is a billing mistake made by the provider. DPH suggests that Geraldine or her husband dispute their bill. If they have trouble getting a refund they should contact the Connecticut Department of Public Health to try to get a resolution to the issue.

