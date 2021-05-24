You Ask. We Answer. | Why hasn't the FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine

If you have a question for FOX61 email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A viewer texted us, saying, “Millions of Americans have been vaccinated. If it's safe and effective, why hasn't the FDA approved it? Not just for emergency use?”

Keith Grant, the Senior System Director of Infection Prevention at Hartford Healthcare, says it’s a process. He says what happened with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause should be an indicator of how seriously the FDA looks at data.

“It shows and it should give some confidence that this is constantly being monitored, constantly being reviewed. When the FDA does come out with enough data and enough timeframe would have been invested in this, with this product to give a full FDA approval. But there’s no doubt there will be full FDA approval very very soon,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

If you have a question for FOX61 email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.