You ask. We Answer. | Why haven't food stamps been increased?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

David wrote, “Why haven’t food stamps been increased during this pandemic? I don't know if you've noticed it, but food prices have gone up, especially meats.”

Answer

The Governor’s office just announced that additional SNAP benefits will be provided on September 17 to nearly 109,600 households in Connecticut. The extra food benefits will go to those households that are not currently receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size. The average emergency benefit that a household will see in its EBT card is $153.

The more than $16.5 million in benefits is coming from an allocation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. To date, emergency benefits have reached more than $117 million since April.

For additional information about SNAP, click here.