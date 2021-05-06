You ask. We answer. Will campground bathrooms be open on Memorial Day weekend

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question: As people in Connecticut are making their Memorial Day Weekend plans, Bill wrote to FOX61 asking, “CT state campground bathrooms, are they going to be open on Memorial Day Weekend?”

Answer: FOX61 reached out to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and it says bathrooms will be open.

“While DEEP anticipates campsites being fully operational, there may be some limited inventory where showerhouse capacity is limiting. Also, these decisions are based on current public health guidance, cleaning protocols and the availability of adequate staff and appropriate PPE. Any changes to these expectations may result in adjustments to camping opportunities. Group campsite renters are responsible for being aware of and complying with current guidelines on mask wearing and groups size,” wrote Will Healey with DEEP.

