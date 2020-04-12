You ask. We answer | Your COVID vaccine questions

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — COVID-19 vaccine news is changing by the day and we know it can be confusing. But you can 'EXPECT MORE' from FOX61 as we get answers to your questions.

Two different vaccines will be available. The companies are Pfizer and Moderna. Both are 95% effective - they both require two doses and once you get the first dose you need to stick with that brand for the second. But don’t get rid of your masks. Dr. Deidre Gifford is Commissioner for CT Department of Public Health. She said, "We certainly hope there will be widespread adoption of the vaccine, but we need to wait and see what percentage of the population takes the vaccine."

It’s estimated that between 60-80% of the population needs to take the vaccine to achieve what's called herd immunity. "You will really crush the curve and you’ll have it under control. We’re not going to achieve that until late Spring," explained Dr. John Schreiber, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

We asked our viewers; would you get the COVID vaccine? Susan says, “Yes, just like I got the polio vaccine, measles, chickenpox. This is how it works.” Rick says, “LETS SEE THE INGREDIENTS!! Don’t trust anyone.”

The vaccine will be free. "Vaccines will be available to everyone. Even those without health insurance for no cost," said Dr. Gifford.

You can expect the first doses by Dec 14th. The rollout is in phases. Healthcare workers are at the front of the line simultaneously with nursing home residents and first responders. By January phase 1b begins. The shots made available to essential workers, group homes, and older and at-risk adults. Everyone else will have to wait until June.

FOX61 is committed to answering your questions. Nick asks, “is it safe for people with preexisting conditions and for those who take prescription medications?” Dr. Syed Husain is the Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England. He said, "Based on the participants enrolled in both the Pfizer and Moderna trials, yes, folks with preexisting conditions folks above the age of 65 which would classify as higher risk did receive the vaccine."

Dr. Schreiber added, "If your medication is immunosuppressive medication like steroids that can suppress your response to a vaccine you might not have a very good immune response and it won’t be effective so we would want to know that, but regular prescriptions are usually not any reason not to get vaccinated."

While Jim wants to know, “Do the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 need to get a vaccine, or are they presumed to be immune?” Dr. Schreiber said, "Right now, our intent is to immunize you whether you were infected in the past or not because we don’t want you to be one of those people who isn’t immune anymore and you get it again so right now the assumption is, we immunize everyone whether you’ve had it or not but let’s see what the FDA says on that."

One group that won’t be getting the vaccine is anyone under age 18. They weren’t included in the original trials, although that work is beginning now. "It won’t really be until the summer until we have the data in those age groups of children to see whether we can license the vaccine for use. It does make sense; children tend to be less sick with it," said Schreiber.

And it’s still unclear if pregnant women will be able to take it.