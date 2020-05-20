You Ask. We Answer

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Spa owners across Connecticut are speaking out about what they are calling unfair practices in Connecticut’s reopening policies.

Justine Weinberg owns Amethyst Lounge in Woodbridge says even before the pandemic, her lash extension business took the proper health precautions. She says her business has been monitoring the new guidelines and is ready to open as soon as the State allows. Weinberg believes businesses like hers should be allowed to reopen June 1 when hair salons open.

“We have no idea when spas will be able to be open, and the issue is everything in the beauty industry should be treated the same way. We all follow the same health and safety protocols, so whether you're an aesthetician, a lash technician, a nail tech, a barber, even permanent makeup artist, we all follow the same protocols so we all should be treated the same way. That's the biggest struggle for me,” said Justine Weinberg.

FOX61 asked Governor Ned Lamont about how the reopening committee goes about selecting which businesses will reopen in what phase.

“I think our committee, our advisory board put together a very detailed set of principles from those things that are essential businesses and safe to those less essential businesses and less safe, and we've tried to measure that along the way. We were one of the first states to allow manufacturing to stay open because it was essential, especially defense related. Outside business, the essential businesses and food and healthcare. Now we're moving into a little less essential, but we think we can do them safely and that's how we've gone through the gradation, and we've been pretty clear about that,” said Governor Ned Lamont.