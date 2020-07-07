You Ask. We Answer. | COVID Testing; Phase 3; DMV Questions

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Jack wrote, “I’m thinking of having testing done but have been unable to find reliable information as to how much I will have to pay. Should I pay for the test myself or use my insurance? Are the prices the same regardless of who does the test?”

Answer:

On the State of Connecticut’s website, it says there is no cost to be tested for COVID-19. It says, “The Families First Coronavirus Response Act guarantees all Americans can receive free coronavirus testing. This includes those with private insurance, government insurance (Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, CHIP, VA, FEHBP, and TRICARE), and even those with no insurance. Connecticut residents on Medicaid can also receive free treatment for COVID-19.”

It is best to call your insurance company and your testing center to double check, just so you aren’t surprised with any changes to policies.

For further information and to see the full text of the bill, please see this website:

For information from the State of CT:

Question:

Kurt wrote, “I run a small bar. Our 3 bartenders are unemployed. CT is following the phases. Now the state is delaying phase 3. Why? Because other states are being not being responsible?”

Answer:

Governor Lamont addressed delaying the Phase 3 reopening this week. He said while Connecticut has been on the right track, what he is seeing in other states has made him hit the pause button on moving forward with the reopening of places like bars and increasing the limits on social gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

Question:

John wrote, “I have been trying to make an appointment at the DMV to renew a CDL since they started this. No dates available out to the maximum of 60 days allowed. Could you look into this as I cannot reach anybody on the phone?”

Answer:

The DMV is opening up appointments each week to make sure it is accommodating the most number of customers it can in a safe manner. Your best bet is to continuously check for more appointments to open up. Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera also told FOX61, that the DMV is working to open more branches for services.

“We know it can be frustrating at times, but as we start to open more and more branches, Amanda, I think you’ll see more and more of those transactions can be done online and to make those appointments so they can get those transactions done for our customers out there,” he said.

Question:

Joe wrote to FOX61 about using a dealership to register a private vehicle sale. He told us about the dealership charging a $175 fee to process the registration. His question, “Are they allowed to do this?”

Answer: