You Ask. We Answer. | Travel advisory updates

Question:

Chris wrote, “Now that the CDC dropped its recommendation for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning from trips overseas or out of state during the coronavirus pandemic, when will Governor Lamont remove the quarantine restrictions regarding interstate travel from specific states?”

Answer:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending travelers self-quarantine for 14 days after a trip. That applies to both domestic and international travel. However, the CDC does say that travelers should still monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

In Connecticut, there is still a travel advisory in place where travelers from COVID-19 hot spot states need to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14-days upon arrival to Connecticut, unless other criteria is met. FOX 61 asked Governor Ned Lamont if the updated CDC guidelines would impact Connecticut’s travel restrictions.

“The tri-state consortium, now Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we still have in place for a quarantine. I'd like to think that a lot of these states will fall off of that as their positivity rate falls below 10%, but CDC is doing their thing. It's really important that people coming from a very highly infected state or a highly infected country by that criteria, you quarantine. You test and quarantine. That is by far the safest thing we can do,” said Gov. Lamont.