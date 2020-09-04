'You can't relax': NY deaths up, but hospital trends hopeful

State health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public.

NEW YORK — New York state reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day with 799, raising the total above 7,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that despite the worsening death toll, New York City hospitals have so far stood up under the strain.

