'You can't relax': NY deaths up, but hospital trends hopeful

State health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public.
A attendant wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns pulls closed a fence intended to conceal the movement of bodies beside refrigerated trailers serving as makeshift morgues at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York state posted a record-breaking number of coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day even as a surge of patients in overwhelmed hospitals slowed, while isolation-weary residents were warned Thursday the crisis was far from over. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — New York state reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day with 799, raising the total above 7,000. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that despite the worsening death toll, New York City hospitals have so far stood up under the strain. 

State health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.” 

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs continued social distancing plus more testing capacity to reach a point where the loosening of restrictions could be considered. 

