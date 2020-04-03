x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Your Coronavirus questions answered by our panel of doctors

Medical experts and Connecticut community leaders addressed the coronavirus.

Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the FOX61 Facebook page a panel of leading infectious disease specialists and Connecticut community leaders addressed the coronavirus. We looked at the facts to help you keep this in perspective.

The panel included Dr. David Banach from UConn Health, Dr. Virginia Bieluch, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Dr. Steven Wolf, Chairman, Emergency Medicine, Saint Francis Hospital, Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Infectious Disease, Saint Francis Hospital and Patrice McCarthy the Deputy Director & General Counsel of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

Find the latest coronavirus news here >>

Credit: FOX61

RELATED COVERAGE:

Connecticut's scientific and business communities keeping close eye on coronavirus

Real-time updates: 9 deaths among 27 coronavirus cases in Washington state

Connecticut travelers expected to face new restrictions and cancellations as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus advisory panel created by NCAA

Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

 Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling