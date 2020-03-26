YWCA in Hartford adapting to COVID-19 pandemic

The YWCA is one of many non-profits figuring out the norm of coronavirus closures.

HARTFORD, Conn — In a building usually filled with sounds of programs and staff members dedicated to serving thousands in the Hartford region.

"Oh it feels so odd you know we`ve been in this location for 46 years and we`ve been in the Hartford region for over a 150," said YWCA CEO Adrienne Cochran.

The YWCA is one of many non-profits figuring out the norm of coronavirus closures. The organization is home to five early education centers eight before and aftercare programs

Programs now closed under the governor`s executive order

Soromundi commons remains open which serves as an emergency shelter for women facing homelessness and supportive permanent housing.

"The Growing Tree Daycare located in Garden Street which right now is operating on a limited basis it is closed to the public but also offering services for healthcare workers working at Saint Francis Hospital"

The daycare is one of 26 in the state operating for healthcare staff thanks to a donation.

For health precautions director Jill Marini gave us a look inside with her phone highlighting some of the precautions they are taking.

'We have a station set up here where we are going to screen all the kids for temperatures all the staff for temperatures we are going to screen and ask some really important health questions,' said Marini.