Covered CT Program offers affordable health care for all residents

Cover CT will provide residents who may be low-income with a better health insurance and health coverage.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — State officials launched this summer a new Covered CT Program, which is working to reduce the number of residents who are uninsured.

According to Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford, 600 residents have already enrolled in the program.

“This program is going to provide no-cost health coverage to up to 40,000 people in Connecticut when it’s fully implemented next year,” Gifford said.

This program will be an expansion of healthcare, so the cost associated with health insurance is lowered and more affordable for everyone.

“The covered Connecticut program is going to make a huge difference in extending health coverage to many low-income people in the state of Connecticut," Sen. Martin Looney said. "By providing premium supports and assistance with health care coverage in a way that is going to make a dramatic difference not only in people's health care but also in their levels of anxiety about health care.”

Officials urged those who haven't already to sign up for Access Health Connecticut.

“If you or anyone you know does not have health insurance, please I beg you, get them to get in contact with access health Connecticut immediately," James Michel, chief executive officer for Access Health CT said.

Michel went on to say the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden helped Connecticut residents have more affordable health insurance coverage.

“It helps reduce the cost of health insurance by virtually eliminating or vastly reducing monthly payments for many people with low and moderate incomes and it provides new financial help for people with higher incomes who can face high monthly payments," Michel added.

Officials said there should be no barriers to obtaining health care.

“We have to make sure that every person has the ability to get the health care they deserve, that no child has to go without dental care, that an older person can get access even if they can’t drive or take the bus, that they can get to their care provider," Andrew Mayes, Commissioner of Insurance said.

