State, medical leaders demand federal agencies speed up production of COVID-19 therapeutics

HARTFORD, Conn. — Some medical professionals believe we're transforming out of the pandemic, and into an endemic. That means we're learning how to live with COVID-19 as a seasonal respiratory virus.

The state of Connecticut is using multiple strategies to do that, including ramping up testing, vaccinations, and now, therapeutics.

State leaders and hospital leadership at Saint Francis Hospital will meet Wednesday afternoon, demanding the White House and federal agencies take urgent steps to increase the production and availability of those therapeutics.

"Therapeutics basically refers to treatment modalities for COVID-19," said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health Of New England. "So, we started off with Remdesivir, which is an IV medication, then expanded to include monoclonal antibodies, those are also given intravenously...more recently, we've seen oral medications, which have the potential to be game-changers."



Those oral medications are anti-viral pills approved under emergency use authorization by the FDA. Pfizer and Merck are producing them. It's a series of pills people can take at home after they start showing symptoms of the virus. It prevents them from having to stay in the hospital.

"So what that means is it will take the burden off of hospitals and healthcare systems. And that's an important step when you think about how are we going to co-exist with this virus," Dr. Hussain said.

Problem is, hospitals like Saint Francis in Hartford only have a limited supply of the pills. They're only giving them out to patients who are more vulnerable than others because they don't have enough. That's why Dr. Hussain and other state and local leaders are calling on the federal government to speed up the production of the therapeutics.

"Demand is going to decline substantially as we get into February and certainly, march, you're going to see fewer infections and certainly less demand for these therapeutics. and supply is going to increase substantially," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner.

However, that's not soon enough for some Connecticut hospitals. They saw how quick the vaccine rollout was because the federal government was fully behind the operation.

"The muscle power that the government can lend is critically important. we're asking for the same thing. we need to be prepared for another surge," Dr. Hussain said.

