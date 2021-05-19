CT DPH confirms norovirus as cause of illness at Ellington donut shop

Gerry's Donuts was shut down last week after several customers reported gastrointestinal illnesses after eating the food.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that while working with the North Central District Health Department, they determined the reported cause of illnesses at Gerry's Donuts is a result of the norovirus.

On May 14, the North Central District Health Department announced that Gerry's Donuts was shut down after several customers reported gastrointestinal illnesses after eating the food.

The CT DPH added that the results were confirmed through laboratory testing.

