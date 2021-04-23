CT DPH confirms second case of measles in CT

The CT DPH says a child in Fairfield County has caught the measles and did not attend school while infectious.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday another child in Fairfield County has contracted measles.

According to the CT DPH, the child is a household contact of a child who contracted measles on April 9. The child did not go to school while infectious.

On April 9, CT DPH confirmed the first cases of measles in Connecticut since 2019. A spokesperson for the CT DPH said that child was not yet vaccinated for the illness and got it while traveling internationally.

Contact tracing has begun and appropriate control measures will be implemented.

According to the CT DPH, there had been no measles cases reported in the country as of March 5, 2021. There were 13 cases of measles confirmed in the U.S. in 2020.

