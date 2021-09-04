CT DPH reports case of measles in state

A spokesperson for the CT DPH said a child from Fairfield County contracted the measles while traveling internationally. The child was not vaccinated.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — The Connectiuct Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday that a children from Fairfield County has contracted the measles.

A spokesperson for the CT DPH said the child was not yet vaccinated for the illness and got it while traveling internationally. Contact tracing has begun and appropriate control measures will be implemented.

“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has been happening, some children have fallen behind on their immunizations. This measles case is an important reminder that these vaccine-preventable diseases still pose a threat, and that we must protect children through on-time vaccination.”

According to the CT DPH, there had been no meales cases reported in the country as of March 5, 2021. There were 13 cases of the measles confirmed in the U.S. in 2020.

The CDC recommeneds all children get their first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12-months through 15-months and then their second dose at ages 4 through 6.

The CT DPH says most Connecticut residents have recieved the vaccine.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.