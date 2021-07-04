Connecticut, CVS Caremark launch discount program to help residents afford insulin

The program is designed to improve insulin access to anyone living with diabetes in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new program between the state and CVS Caremark would help residents afford their insulin.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo, in partnership with CVS Caremark, on Wednesday announced the drug discount program which is designed to improve insulin access to anyone living with diabetes in Connecticut, regardless of their insurance status or health care provider.

“Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents depend on insulin to manage their diabetes and improve their health, yet many struggle to afford it today,” Lembo said. “This prescription affordability program will be available statewide to every Connecticut resident – delivering immediate financial relief, particularly to those who remain uninsured or have prohibitively expensive health care coverage.”

Through the program, all Connecticut residents will be able to create a personalized discount card online to obtain certain forms of Novo Nordisk insulin at 50% less than the retail cost.

Those discount cards will be accepted at all participating Connecticut network pharmacies.

To receive discounted prices, residents must simply present their cards when purchasing medications. Discounted medications available through this program include:

Novolin R 10ml vial (Discounted cost: $25)

Novolin N 10ml vial ($25)

Novolin 70/30 10ml vial ($25)

NovoLog® 10ml vial ($120)

NovoLog® PenFill Cartridge - 5x3ml ($180)

“People living with diabetes are responsible for many tasks to maintain their health. Worrying about whether or not they can afford their medications shouldn’t be one of those tasks,” said Alan Lotvin, M.D., President of CVS Caremark. “We applaud Comptroller Lembo’s commitment to lowering out-of-pocket costs, which clinical data prove to keep patients adherent and improve their overall quality of life. This statewide partnership is a meaningful step forward in helping people living with diabetes achieve those results.”

As state comptroller, Lembo administers the state health plan, which serves more than 200,000 state and municipal employees, retirees and their dependents.

Lembo reinforced that this drug discount program is one of several innovations underway to use the existing programs, contracts, and private-public partnerships of the state health plan to benefit all Connecticut residents.

To retrieve an ID card, find a participating pharmacy, or learn more about the program, visit this website.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.